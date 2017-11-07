Donate a coat – get something in return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With temperatures in the 40’s this week and dropping in the weeks to come, warm winter gear like coats, hats and gloves are essential!

But we know, many families, and many children, simply don’t have the gear they need… and once again this year, a local restaurant group is trying to do something about that; asking people to donate coats in exchange for a meal. Wendy’s locations across West Michigan are taking part in the 5th annual “Coats for Combos” coat drive. All new and gently used coats will be donated to local schools. Community members who donate will receive a free Wendy’s combo to use on their next visit. Duckett Enterprises and the West Michigan Spartans will match the number of coats donated with a contribution of hats and gloves.

It’s a deal where everybody wins… take a look in the video above!

Wendy’s of Michigan is hoping to get about 600 coats this year. Coats for Combos starts today and runs through the end of the week, November 12th. There are 65 different restaurants participating.

