Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in FL plane crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP/WOOD) — Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball player Roy Halladay is dead after his small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

“He was one in a million. It is a true loss for us,” said a representative from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says that the aircraft went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found one body. No survivors were found.

