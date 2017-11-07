Giving the gift of Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For most people, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same without a turkey! That’s why Mel Trotter Ministries is helping provide turkeys to those in need in the Greater Grand Rapids Area. You can help tomorrow at the annual “Turkey Drop” collection drive, here to tell us more is Abbey Sladick From Mel Trotter and Emily Loeks from Celebration Cinema.

The “Turkey Drop” is an opportunity for the community to purchase frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items to be distributed to our neighbors in need throughout West Michigan during the holiday season. The goal is to receive 1,500 donated turkeys. Monetary donations will also be accepted on-site and online to help purchase thanksgiving meals. Turkeys will be given out through the MTM food pantry throughout the holiday season. MTM will supplement other local pantries with extra turkeys.

Mel Trotter Ministries is asking the West Michigan community to purchase a frozen turkey and/or non-perishable food items and “drop” them off to the designated locations. This event is a partnership between Mel Trotter Ministries, Celebration! Cinema North & South and WOOD Radio.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Celebration! Cinema North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE (main location)

Celebration! Cinema South, 1506 Eastport Drive SE

Downtown Mission, 225 Commerce Avenue SW

