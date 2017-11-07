Griffins receive 2017 championship rings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five months after capturing their second Calder Cup, the Grand Rapids Griffins unveiled their championship rings Tuesday.

Players, coaches and staff received the rings at a private ceremony Monday night before revealing them to the public following practice and Van Andel Arena Tuesday.

Compared to the rings from the 2013 championship, the 2017 version is 23 percent larger and has 132 individual stones, compared to 73 in 2013.

The rings, produced by Terryberry, came in a glass-top case in order to make them display cases rather than a storage box.

“Something like this means a lot to the guys in the room,” said defenseman and two-time Calder Cup champion Brian Lashoff. “They’re relay happy with the way it was done and it’s something we’ll have forever and something that we can remind ourselves of the run and the emotional ride we had as a team last year.”

Players, coaches and executives alike were impressed with the new bling.

“This is something you’ll always carry around with you,” said captain Matt Ford. “You might not wear it every day, but you’ll be able to pull it out someday down the road whether it’s with your kids or your grandkids and it’ll probably remind you of some pretty good stories.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

