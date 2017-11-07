GRPD follows through on odd-even parking enforcement

Related Coverage Odd-even parking begins in Grand Rapids Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department kept their word on issuing tickets to drivers who don’t follow the odd-even and same-side parking ordinance.

Police tell 24 Hour News 8 they started ticketing the day the parking ordinance began last week on Nov. 1. During the first six days, police said they’ve issued 37 tickets. A majority of the $20 tickets were issued on Woodmere and Paris avenues and Worden and 3rd streets.

Police advised drivers immediately start to “think ahead before bed” when the parking ordinance started last week. Mostly because police said there wouldn’t be a major grace period like there have been in years past.

“In years past, we’ve used the first few weeks after Nov. 1 to really warn the residents, even leaving warning cards under their windshield,” said GRPD Sgt. Williams. “This year there’s going to be a little bit of change there, we’re going to start enforcing on Nov. 1.”

A reminder for drivers on the odd-even parking ordinance: On odd numbered days, drivers need to be parked on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses. On even days, the opposite is true.

Police also told 24 Hour News 8, they’ve been issuing warnings along with tickets and will continue to do so.

A map showing streets with parking restrictions can be found on the city’s website. Anyone with questions regarding the restrictions can call the city at 616.456.3000.

City of Grand Rapids: Seasonal parking restrictions

