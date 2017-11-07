Lance Parrish named new Whitecaps manager

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Tigers catcher Lance Parrish will be the next manager of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Parrish comes to West Michigan following four years as manager of the Tigers’ Double-A Erie (Pennsylvania) SeaWolves. He won more than 250 games there, the Whitecaps said in a Tuesday afternoon release.

He will take over for Mike Rabelo, who was named the 2017 Midwest League Manager of the Year in his first year with the Whitecaps. Rabelo is headed to the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Parrish was drafted to the Tigers 16th overall in 1974, according to the MLB site. He played in Detroit for about decade, during which time he was named an All-Star six times. The season the Tigers won the World Series in 1984, he had 33 home runs.

Whitecaps 2018 Schedule in 280 characters!!!!!!!! APRIL

5-6: 🐻

9-12: 🦆

17-19: 🏎

27-29: 🔩

MAY

7-9: 👑

10-12: 🐝

18-20: ⚓

21-24: 🍎

JUNE

5-7: 🦆

8-10: 🐻

15-17: 🐲

June 28-July 1: 🏎

JULY

2-3: 🔩

11-13: 🐍

14-16: 🐢

25-27: ⚓

28-31: 🐻

AUGUST

4-6: 🐲

15-17: 🔩

21-23: 🐲

24-27: 🦆

SEPTEMBER

1-3: 🍎 — Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) September 27, 2017

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

