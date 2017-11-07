MI lawmaker puts top aide on leave amid allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has placed a top aide on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by former female aides.

Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence on Tuesday placed Chief of Staff Dwayne Duron Marshall on leave following a Politico report detailing allegations of inappropriate behavior. Several of the former aides said they’d brought their concerns to Lawrence.

In a statement Tuesday, Lawrence said she had never received any complaints of sexual harassment. Lawrence is a former harassment complaint investigator who recently introduced legislation to require such training for congressional staff.

Marshall, in a statement, said he has “never sexually harassed anyone” nor has he had “any kind of complaint” filed against him

Lawrence represents the 14th Congressional District, which encompasses Hamtramck, Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods.

–24 Hour News 8 contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

