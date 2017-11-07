Moped crash kills one, closes GR road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash involving a moped and a sedan that has shut down a road in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

It happened around 1:07 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Romona Street SE and Fuller Avenue SE, police said. Romona Street SE is closed while emergency responders work on the scene.

Fatal moped vs. sedan accident at Fuller av SE/Ramona St SE. Roads closed at Boston/Kzoo/Ramona e./w. Of interesection. PIO ert, eta 1:45 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) November 7, 2017

Details on what caused the crash or other injuries sustained in it were not immediately available.

More details will be provided as they become available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

