Netflix warns customers of membership suspension scam

LOS GATOS, Calif. (WTNH/WOOD) — Netflix is warning approximately 110 million customers about a new scam tricking subscribers into thinking their accounts could be suspended.

The company says the membership restart scam starts with a personalized email that appears to come from Netflix with the subject line, “Your suspension notification.” The email tells customers that Netflix needs them to update their billing information or their membership will be suspended within 48 hours.

The “restart your membership” link in the email actually takes victims to a fake website where they are asked to enter their customer information, including credit card numbers.

In a statement to NBC’s TODAY show, Netflix said it takes the security of its members’ accounts seriously.

“Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members’ accounts secure,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, these scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information.”

Netflix encouraged its customers to visit the company website directly to update any information. Netflix also has a page where subscribers can learn more about how to keep their accounts secure.

The company advises customers to delete any email that looks suspicious.

The original version of this story was first posted on WTNH.com.

