GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City commission candidates, operating millages and school bonds are on West Michigan ballots this Election Day.

Polls open at 7 a.m. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you bring your ID. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website.

After polls close at 8 p.m., you can get results as they come in at your local election headquarters on woodtv.com.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

Among the biggest races in West Michigan are those for city commission in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. In Grand Rapids, Senita Lenear is hoping to retain her 3rd Ward seat. In Kalamazoo, five candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats.

The Grand Rapids Public Library and the Rapid bus service both have operating millages on the ballot. Muskegon County is asking voters to OK a new millage to fund programs for youths and families. Ferrysburg voters are considering two ballot proposals: One to fund repairs to Smith’s Bayou Bridge and another that would mandate a public vote before the city can sell any parks.

Additionally, a slew of schools hope their voters will approve bond measures.

NEW ELECTION EQUIPMENT

Eight West Michigan counties are using this election to roll out new voting equipment.

In many ways, the machines are like the old ones: Voters will fill out their ballot and feed it in. But the new machines will notify you if there’s a mistake, and there is a touch-screen option to aid voters with disabilities. The machines also get results to county clerks faster.

Voters in Kent, Kalamazoo, Mecosta, Newaygo, Calhoun, Branch, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties will see the new machines for the first time today. Five more West Michigan counties will put new equipment into use next year.

