Prosecutor: Teen stripped, robbed because of sexual orientation

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County prosecutor says a 17-year-old boy who was beaten up and stripped of his clothes during a robbery was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

Muskegon Heights officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting calls of a naked male in the area of Edgewood School at East Summit Avenue and Howden Street. Police say the 17-year-old victim was on his way to his aunt’s house when he was attacked. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where his condition is unclear.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. tells 24 Hour News 8 the attack on the teen was recorded and posted on Facebook. Investigators who interviewed the victim determined he was targeted because of his sexual orientation, prosecutor D.J. Hilson said.

Police were able to identify the suspect, 18-year-old Trevon Godbolt, through the attack video posted on Facebook. Silent Observer is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of Godbolt, who is also known as Trevon Taylor. He’s facing charges of unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment in the incident.

The prosecutor’s office says it also considered a felony charge of ethnic intimidation against Godbolt, but determined current guidelines for the charge do not include crimes based on sexual orientation. A Senate bill that would incorporate sexual orientation into the charge never made it out of committee, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“We join the community of Muskegon County in expressing our outrage over this senseless act of violence. We will work to protect this particular victim and any other victim that is targeted because of his or her sexual identity or orientation,” Hilson stated in the release.

The prosecutor’s office said it will also be considering charges against anyone who played a role in the crime.

Anyone with information about Godbolt is encouraged to contact 911 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

