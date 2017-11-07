Senior living at Vista Springs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we enter the cold winter months, we know there’s a lot of home maintenance, shoveling, and snow removal ahead… and you’ll be thinking, wouldn’t it be nice to just do away with all that?

There certainly comes a time when you don’t want to do it anymore, or when you can’t do it anymore.

And that’s often when you may start considering a senior community.

Today we’re introducing you to Vista Springs Wyoming and Rediscovery Lofts – a community with a unique history, and lots of options for older individuals, no matter what the need.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

We really love that this used to be an elementary school, and now it’s a home. You wouldn’t think that would be a likely transition, but it’s actually perfect. If you’d like to tour Vista Springs Wyoming, or learn more about it, just give them a call.

This particular property is in Wyoming, but there are two other Vista Springs locations in Grand Rapids and one in Holland. Also, two others in Lansing. You can tour any of those, by just giving them a call!

Vista Springs

www.vistaspringsliving.com

Locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Lansing, East Lansing & Holland

Call today for a tour

(616) 288-0400

