Soaring Eagle Renovations Start in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2018 is bringing big changes to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. We’ve told you about their big renovation project… and now, they’ve told us just when that will happen.

The $26. 5 million dollar project will start in January and is expected to be completed by next fall.

There’s a brand new Sports Bar & Night Club near the gaming floor. They’re also updating the Entertainment Hall, re-designing the Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas, and adding an enhanced gaming experience with a new high limit & VIP lounge area.

Upcoming concerts at Soaring Eagle:

Theory Of a Deadman – December 29

Terry Fator – December 15

Brenda Lee – December 17

FantastiCon – November 11 and 12

