Solving your dry eye solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You may’ve heard of something known as “Dry Eye Syndrome”, it affects a lot of people and Rachael has experienced it too… it’s when your eyes feel dry, red and irritated all the time.

It’s not fun, and a lot of sufferers may think eye drops are the only solution, but that’s not the case. In fact, a lot of people are finding help through a simple procedure that takes just minutes.

Rachael recently had it done and her eyes feel so much better. We wanted to show how it works, so we documented her visit to Premier Family Eye Care, with Dr. Jay Crank.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Rachael’s eyes feel great. Her dry eye wasn’t severe, but she wasn’t enjoying having red, achy eyes. Dr. Crank has been doing this procedure for about 10 years and it’s really as simple as it looks on TV.

The good news is, this medical procedure is covered by a lot of medical insurance, so it’s an option you might want to look into.

Premier Family Eye Care

6748 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids

https://premierfamilyeyes.com/

616-275-2020

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

