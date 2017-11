GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a suspected drunk driver was injured after hitting an electrical pole in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Trade Drive and 41st Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that the driver was taken to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

The electrical pole was damaged due to the crash, but power was not affected.

