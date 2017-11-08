Accused killer of missing Wyoming mom expected in court

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of killing the mother of his children in Wyoming is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Andrew Hudson, 39, is accused of killing Ana Carrillo, 35, after she went to his home to pick up their children on Sept. 3. Investigators have not said how they believe Carrillo died; her body hasn’t been found.

A preliminary hearing where a judge would rule if there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed was set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but then adjourned until 1 p.m.

Hudson’s defense team called the prosecutor working on the case into a meeting around 10 a.m. Plea negotiations were underway, a member of Hudson’s defense team told 24 Hour News 8.

Investigators believe Hudson lured Carrillo to his home under the pretense of picking up her children, even though they were not there. In probable cause documents, detectives said they found blood evidence inside Hudson’s home and truck that linked him to Carrillo, as well as buttons in a burn barrel outside his home that matched the brand of clothing she was last seen wearing.

Kent County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kellee Koncki told 24 Hour News 8 that she was prepared to call some 20 witnesses to testify in the preliminary exam Wednesday. The witnesses were set to include Carrillo and Hudson’s 10-year-old daughter and Andrew Hudson’s brother.

Koncki was uncertain as to whether the hearing would actually begin Wednesday.

More than 20 Carrillo family supporters gathered in the courtroom for the hearing. Some of them cried and held hands as they waited for the hearing to begin.

Family gathered in court. Preliminary exam scheduled for Andrew Hudson, man accused of killing his childrens’ mother. She’s not been found. pic.twitter.com/bGWDpEhkIl — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) November 8, 2017

Among the observers was the defense attorney for Hudson’s father, Lyle. Lyle Hudson, 62, is charged with lying to police in connection with the case. His girlfriend and Andrew Hudson’s mother are also charged with lying to authorities in connection with the case.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew in the courtroom and will post updates as they become available.

