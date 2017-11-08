Authorities searching for missing Newaygo Co. man

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Newaygo County man.

James William Powles, 72, was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday driving a 2002 Ford F-150 with a license plate that reads BTD3930 in the area of Ensley Township.

Authorities described Powles as being 6-foot-2, weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

Powles may be lost or confused and have dementia, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231.689.5288 or call 911.

