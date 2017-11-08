CO leak at Battle Creek recovery center sends 16 to hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a carbon monoxide leak at a drug addiction recovery center in Battle Creek sent about 16 people to the hospital for evaluation.

Around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to A Forever Recovery, located at 163 North Ave., for someone suffering a seizure.

As crews entered the building, the carbon monoxide detector attached to their medical bag began to sound. By the time firefighters reached the patient’s downstairs room, the monitor was reading 250-300 parts per million.

Additional monitors also confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in the building.

Firefighters alerted staff, evacuated the facility and ventilated the building, bringing down the reading to 30-40 ppm in about 20 minutes.

Approximately 16 other patients were taken to Bronson Battle Creek for evaluation; authorities say carbon monoxide was detected in some of them. Firefighters say some of those patients have already been released from the hospital.

Contractors determined the leak stemmed from a faulty furnace.

