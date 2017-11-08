Deputies: 3 arrested for thefts in Ionia, Barry counties

SARANAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County authorities are working to reunite owners with their valuables after arresting three suspects in numerous burglaries out of Ionia, Barry and Eaton counties.

Richard Pettigrew, 55, of Dimondale and 32-year-olds Brieann Treloar and Corey Caudill, both of Potterville, remained in the Ionia County jail Tuesday on felony charges of breaking and entering and possessing burglary tools.

It all started on Saturday, Oct. 28, when an Ionia County deputy noticed a car leaving a storage facility in Saranac just after midnight. The deputy stopped the vehicle and discovered all three of its passengers were from Eaton County, and their vehicle had an invalid plate covering its actual license plate.

After the deputy called for backup, authorities noticed one of the suspects was trying to hide a small pair of bolt cutters with his foot, and numerous storage units had their locks cut and items missing.

The three suspects were arrested and police found all of the stolen property in their car during a search, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a related search of a Potterville home on Halloween, authorities say they discovered heroin, methamphetamine and meth labs. They also recovered more property stolen from other storage units during a recent series of early morning crimes in Ionia County and other areas.

Detectives say they were able to extract data from the suspect’s cellphones that tied the suspects to a series of related burglaries in Ionia County and other areas of the state.

Investigators say they also recovered more stolen property during a Nov. 1 search of a storage unit in Potterville. The items are mostly believed to be from Ionia and Barry counties.

Property owners who believe their valuables may be among the recovered items are encouraged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau at 616.527.8259.

