Events in Muskegon County to honor veterans

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be two events this week in Muskegon County where people can honor our military service men and women as part of Veterans Day.

The first event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday by the flagpoles at Muskegon Community College, near the main building entrance.

During the Veterans Salute, MCC students will raise the flag and post the colors. Attendees will take part in the pledge of allegiance and invocation. After a moment of silence, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Muskegon County Council will deliver a 21-gun salute.

The second event will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Causeway Veterans Memorial Park in Muskegon.

As part of the Veterans Day ceremony, there will be a 21-gun salute, posting of the colors, wreath laying and the Reeths-Puffer Middle School band will be performing.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Muskegon Community College Student Life Office at 231.777.0216.

