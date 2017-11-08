Garbage truck driver injured in rollover

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A garbage truck driver was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash west of Vandalia Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on M-60 west of Calvin Center Road in Penn Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that after the driver lost control of the garbage truck, it left the road and rolled down an embankment.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old James McGaughey of Marcellus. A release from the sheriff’s office later Wednesday did not include his condition.

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation, but neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.

No other vehicles were involved.

