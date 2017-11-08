Hartford Speedway in Van Buren Co. up for sale

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention race fans – now is your chance to own a speedway. The husband and wife who own the Hartford Speedway are selling the entire operation.

Tim and Leah Dibble are filled with mixed emotions as they sell their speedway. They love racing, but they say their family is most important.

Dirt, dust and mud. The Hartford Speedway has it all.

“It’s been a race track since the 50s, I believe,” said Tim Dibble. “Well, if you go back farther than that, the county fair used to be here way back in the day.”

Tim Dibble started racing at the Hartford Speedway nearly 10 years ago. He loved it so much that he and his wife bought the place.

“When we bought the race track the first thing I sold was my race car, because it’s not good to race at your own race track,” he said.

Both work full-time jobs outside of the speedway. Tim Dibble says he works his eight-hour job and then is at the race track until 9 or 10 p.m.

All of that was fine until the couple’s son was diagnosed with Leukemia last year. Suddenly, time became a precious commodity.

“Between the jobs and then here it’s just too much time and we feel, he’s only 6 years old, so we feel that we should try spend more time as a family because you never know,” Tim Dibble said.

“There’s only so many hours in the day and in the week, and it’s you can’t fit it all in, it’s too hard,” said Leah Dibble.

The couple says they have invested money into the speedway, installing a new scoreboard, adding new suits and building an observation deck. Although they haven’t officially listed the 42-acre property, they have it on Facebook and some racing websites.

“We worked really, really hard and made a lot of nice friendships, and it’ll be hard,” Leah Dibble said.

Tim Dibble says an ideal situation would be for someone to buy the place and then hire him to operate the speedway as his full-time job.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

