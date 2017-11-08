Helping others this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) BIGGBY Coffee, along with Mel Trotter Ministries and Feeding America West Michigan, will be collecting non-perishable foods to help community members facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

The goal is to collect 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food items that will be used to supplement the Mel Trotter food pantry through December, and also help additional area pantries. The drive will take place October 30-December 31, 2017.

Drop-off locations include Mel Trotter Ministries’ downtown location, the Mel Trotter Thrift Stores in Sparta and Jenison, or any BIGGBY COFFEE location in the greater Grand Rapids area.

For a complete list of food items and drop-off locations, click here.

BIGGBY COFFEE is proud to ‘Live Local and Give Local’ through several community initiatives that make a difference in West Michigan. The food drive is one of the many ways they give back. Below is additional information about the BIGGBY COFFEE collaboration with Mel Trotter Ministries and Feeding America West Michigan.

Mel Trotter works to help anyone experiencing hunger and homelessness through rescue and restoration. For information on receiving assistance or donating, visit http://www.meltrotter.org or call 616-454-8249.

Feeding America West Michigan reclaims safe surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, distributors and retailors. The network of food distribution includes more than 900 food pantries, youth programs, and other hunger-relief agencies in 40 countries. An estimated 492,100 people receive food from Feeding America West Michigan. For more information, visit FeedWM.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

