Higher fares sought for ferryboat to Isle Royale

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials are proposing higher fares for trips to Isle Royale National Park aboard the Ranger III, the ferryboat that carries passengers between Houghton on the Michigan mainland and the park in northwestern Lake Superior.

The National Park Service says raising prices for the first time since 2013 would help maintain the vessel, pay staffing costs and provide services to the public.

Under the plan, the cost of a one-way, low-season ticket for an adult would be $55 next season, up from $53 this year.

The one-way, high-season adult fare would rise to $70 from the current $63.

For children, the all-season fare would be $35, up from this year’s $23.

The changes would take effect Jan. 2.

Park officials are taking public comments on the proposal until Dec. 8.

