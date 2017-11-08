Learn more about osteoporosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Osteoporosis is a condition you’ve probably heard of, it’s often called a silent disease, because we don’t feel our bones weakening. But many of us will experience that as we age. Next week, Van Andel Institute is holding an event where you can learn more.

Here with a preview, are Dr. Bart Williams and Dr. Michael Jakubowski.

In recent years, fears over rare side effects associated with osteoporosis drugs have led to a significant drop in use of the medications for the condition, fueling concerns about a rise in hip fractures and other serious osteoporosis-related injuries. This event will focus on the impending crisis, current osteoporosis research and information on how individuals can become their own healthcare advocate.

A Conversation About Osteoporosis

Hosted by Carol Van Andel

Wednesday, November 15

11:30am – 1:30pm

Van Andel Institute

333 Bostwick Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Register at www.vai.org

