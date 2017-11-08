Lowell salad dressing plant adding 77 jobs

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A salad dressing company is adding 77 jobs at its plant in Lowell.

Litehouse, Inc. and West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc. announced a $12.1 million investment in the Lowell facility Wednesday.

The plant had already added 87 workers over the past year and currently employs 341 people. The 77 new jobs will be added by the end of the year.

The Michigan Economic Development Agency gave Litehouse a $462,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant to encourage the expansion.

The Idaho-based refrigerated salad dressing producer, which also has a plant in Utah, says it’s growing and needs to keep up with demand.

