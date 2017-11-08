Mona Shores superintendent placed on leave

MONA SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mona Shores Public Schools has place superintendent Greg Helmer on administrative leave.

Helmer was put on a “plan of assistance” over the summer following an investigation by the school board into alleged misconduct towards other administrators. To keep his job, Helmer had to limit his physical contact with other while at work and work with a leadership coach.

Mona Shores Public Schools Board of Education President Stan Miller said there was a scheduled review for his progress in November, and placing Helmer on leave was part of that review. The matter will be discussed at the school board’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

The school’s attorney found Helmer had retaliated against Mona Shores High School Principal Jennifer Bustard after she filed a formal complaint against him. It was also found Helmer was dishonest while the incident was being investigated.

Allegations against Helmer from three administrators include bullying and sexual harassment.

Bustard also accused Helmer of inappropriately touching her on multiple occasions, which the school board determined was not sexual in nature and nothing criminal had occurred. However, the school board did determine Helmer gave Bustard an unfair performance review.

In a letter to the board, Helmer said he did not agree with all the findings in the investigation but agreed to take on the plan laid out for him.

