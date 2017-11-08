Muskegon Co. deputies: 2 killed in crash on way to class

Related Coverage 2 ejected, killed in Muskegon County crash

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe a man was taking his daughter and another teenager to class at Muskegon Community College when their SUV collided with a box truck, killing two of them.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office believes 38-year-old Jeffrey Baxter was driving his 16-year-old daughter, Jayden Baxter, and 16-year-old Hannah Wirt when his Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the box truck shortly before noon Monday on M-120/Holton Road south of Rich Road in Dalton Township, northeast of Muskegon.

Jeffrey Baxter and Hannah were both killed in the crash, investigators say. Jayden was seriously injured and will require surgery, according to Holton High School, which both teenagers attended.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our high school students,” the district posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“Hannah was a wonderful student with a warm smile,” the statement read.

The district says its crisis response team is available for grieving students and staff.

A celebration of life for Hannah is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Muskegon, according to her online obituary.

