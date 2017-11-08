Photos: Grand Rapids Signature Chefs Auction 2017

Signature Chefs Auction
Nov. 6, 2017 photos of the Grand Rapids Signature Chefs Auction.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

