Photos: Grand Rapids Signature Chefs Auction 2017

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.

Attendees of the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction were treated to tasty food from local chefs and specialty drinks before bidding on a live auction at DeVos Place, all to benefit the Grand Rapids March of Dimes.