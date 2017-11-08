Police: Death investigation in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday.

Kalamazoo police responded to a rescue call shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. Cork Street, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

When officers arrived on scene, a man was found dead. Detectives and the medical examiner are investigating to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

