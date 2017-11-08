Remains found at Flint park prompt police search

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police and the FBI are joining Flint police in investigating remains found at a public park.

Investigators say someone walking their dog discovered possible human remains at Broome Park Tuesday morning and called 911. A bus driver for Flint’s Mass Transportation Authority also reported the remains, authorities said.

Flint police say they expanded their investigation across 12th Street into the area of Southwestern Academy to ensure they do not miss any evidence. An officer said the initial report led them to believe additional evidence needed to be gathered in connection to the case.

However, when asked if the area was a big dump site for bodies, an officer said there is “no indication that this is anything close to that.”

A forensic expert is working to identify the remains. Police say they’ve talked with several people in connection to the case and anticipate talking to more.

Neighbors tell Flint NBC affiliate WEYI that the Broome Park area is well visited around the clock, with the sounds of “sexual activity” coming from the parking lot. WEYI reports police presence is strong in this area, but so is prostitution.

Police say Broome Park will remain closed until their investigation is complete.

