Walker police search for suspect using counterfeit cash

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit $100 bill in Walker.

It happened at the Pet Supplies Plus on Alpine Avenue Sunday, according to the Walker Police Department.

Police say the man insisted on paying for less than $5 purchase with the $100 bill. The man is described as a 5-foot-5 man with a dark mustache and beard and both ears pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6788, reference incident 17-10965.

