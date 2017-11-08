WMU beats Kent State on Senior Night





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan Broncos are bowl eligible.

Western Michigan beat Kent State 48-20 in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.

It was Senior Night at Waldo Stadium, as the game was Western’s last at home this season.

Retired U.S. Army Spc. 5 James McCloughan of South Haven, a WMU graduate who received the Medal of Honor earlier this year, was honored at the game.

He received the Bronze Bronco statue bearing a plaque that reads, “James McCloughan, MA ’72, Western Michigan University proudly recognizes you as the United States Army Medal of Honor Recipient. November 8, 2017. Thank you for your service!”

Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan speaks with service members at Western Michigan's Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo on Nov. 8, 2017.

