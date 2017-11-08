WMU beats Kent State on Senior Night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan Broncos are bowl eligible.
Western Michigan beat Kent State 48-20 in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.
It was Senior Night at Waldo Stadium, as the game was Western’s last at home this season.
==Watch game highlights above.==
Retired U.S. Army Spc. 5 James McCloughan of South Haven, a WMU graduate who received the Medal of Honor earlier this year, was honored at the game.
He received the Bronze Bronco statue bearing a plaque that reads, “James McCloughan, MA ’72, Western Michigan University proudly recognizes you as the United States Army Medal of Honor Recipient. November 8, 2017. Thank you for your service!”