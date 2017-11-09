2017 Veterans Day deals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is Veterans Day, and to show appreciation for those who have or are currently serving our country, a number of businesses and restaurants are offering freebies, deals or discounts to those who have served our country.
The below list includes information from many national restaurant chains located in Michigan. To make sure that your neighborhood location is participating, call ahead to check. Generally, proof of service, whether it’s a valid military ID or uniform, is accepted.
All offers are valid on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, unless otherwise noted. It’s important to read the fine print, so check out the “details” links with each listing for restrictions. If you know of an offer that is not listed, email ReportIt@woodtv.com with a link that confirms the offer.
BUSINESSES:
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Military families receive free admission with military ID on Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. | grcm.org
Great Clips
Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use on another day. Additionally, anyone else who gets a haircut on the 11th can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable through Dec. 31. | greatclips.com
Meineke
Free basic oil change for veterans and active-duty military personnel at participating locations. | meineke.com
SpartanNash
All SpartanNash grocery stores (Family Fare, D&W and Forest Hills Foods) are offering an 11 percent discount for veterans and active-duty military with military ID. Some items are excluded from the discount, check website for details. | spartannash.com
Walgreens
Walgreens is offering 20 percent off regular priced merchandise to veterans, active-duty military and immediate family when using a Balance Rewards card. Some restrictions apply, check website for details. | walgreens.com
RESTAURANTS:
Applebee’s
Veterans and active- duty military personnel will receive a free meal off a special menu in addition to a $5 coupon to be used on a future visit. | Details
Bar Louie
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free flatbread or burger. | Details
Ben’s Soft Pretzels
Veterans receive a free, half-pound soft pretzel in locations inside Meijer in Standale, Knapps Corner, and Grand Haven.
Bob Evans
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can order a free meal off a special menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. | Details
Bonefish Grill
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp by showing valid military ID. | Details
Boston Market
Buy one drink and meal, get one meal free Friday through Sunday with special coupon. | Click or tap here for coupon
Buffalo Wild Wings
Participating locations are offering a free small order of regular or boneless wings with fries to veterans and active-duty military personnel when they dine in. | Details
Chuck E. Cheese
Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free personal pizza. Use offer code 5500. | Details
Cracker Barrel
Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca Cola Cake for veterans and active-duty military personnel. | Details
Denny’s
Veterans and active-duty military personnel with military I.D. can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast between 5 a.m. and noon on Friday, Nov. 10. | Details
Dunkin’ Donuts
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive one free doughnut. | Details
Fazoli’s
Veterans and active-duty personnel can receive a free order of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce on Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. | Details
Golden Corral
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal on Monday, Nov. 13. | Details
Grand Rapids Pizza & Delivery (G.R.P.D.)
Veterans and active-duty military personnel with proof of service can receive a free 10-inch personal pizza or specialty sub and soft drink. | Details
Hooters
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a select menu. | Details
Houlihan’s
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a select menu. | Details
IHOP
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Red, White and Blue pancakes meal on Friday, Nov. 10. | Details
Krispy Kreme
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free small coffee and doughnut. | Details
Little Caesars
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Details
Logan’s Roadhouse
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a special menu between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with proof of military service. | Details
LongHorn Steakhouse
Veterans will receive a free dessert or appetizer plus 10 percent off the bill. | Details
Olga’s Kitchen
Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free The Original Olga sandwich. | Details
Olive Garden
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free entree from a special menu. | Details
On The Border
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 combo meal with rice and black beans. | Details
Outback Steakhouse
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola beverage. From Nov. 12-16, military members can get 20 percent off their bill.| Details
Red Lobster
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu. | Details
Red Robin
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and fries. | Details
Starbucks
Veterans and active-duty military personnel and their spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. | Details
Texas Roadhouse
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a select menu and a non-alcoholic drink. | Details
TGI Fridays
Veterans and active military personnel can receive a free lunch (up to $12 value) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Details