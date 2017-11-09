2017 Veterans Day deals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is Veterans Day, and to show appreciation for those who have or are currently serving our country, a number of businesses and restaurants are offering freebies, deals or discounts to those who have served our country.

The below list includes information from many national restaurant chains located in Michigan. To make sure that your neighborhood location is participating, call ahead to check. Generally, proof of service, whether it’s a valid military ID or uniform, is accepted.

All offers are valid on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, unless otherwise noted. It’s important to read the fine print, so check out the “details” links with each listing for restrictions. If you know of an offer that is not listed, email ReportIt@woodtv.com with a link that confirms the offer.

BUSINESSES:

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Military families receive free admission with military ID on Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. | grcm.org

Great Clips

Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use on another day. Additionally, anyone else who gets a haircut on the 11th can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable through Dec. 31. | greatclips.com

Meineke

Free basic oil change for veterans and active-duty military personnel at participating locations. | meineke.com

SpartanNash

All SpartanNash grocery stores (Family Fare, D&W and Forest Hills Foods) are offering an 11 percent discount for veterans and active-duty military with military ID. Some items are excluded from the discount, check website for details. | spartannash.com

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering 20 percent off regular priced merchandise to veterans, active-duty military and immediate family when using a Balance Rewards card. Some restrictions apply, check website for details. | walgreens.com

RESTAURANTS:

Applebee’s

Veterans and active- duty military personnel will receive a free meal off a special menu in addition to a $5 coupon to be used on a future visit. | Details

Bar Louie

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free flatbread or burger. | Details

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Veterans receive a free, half-pound soft pretzel in locations inside Meijer in Standale, Knapps Corner, and Grand Haven.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can order a free meal off a special menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. | Details

Bonefish Grill

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp by showing valid military ID. | Details

Boston Market

Buy one drink and meal, get one meal free Friday through Sunday with special coupon. | Click or tap here for coupon

Buffalo Wild Wings

Participating locations are offering a free small order of regular or boneless wings with fries to veterans and active-duty military personnel when they dine in. | Details

Chuck E. Cheese

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free personal pizza. Use offer code 5500. | Details

Cracker Barrel

Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca Cola Cake for veterans and active-duty military personnel. | Details

Denny’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel with military I.D. can receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast between 5 a.m. and noon on Friday, Nov. 10. | Details

Dunkin’ Donuts

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive one free doughnut. | Details

Fazoli’s

Veterans and active-duty personnel can receive a free order of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce on Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. | Details

Golden Corral

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal on Monday, Nov. 13. | Details

Grand Rapids Pizza & Delivery (G.R.P.D.)

Veterans and active-duty military personnel with proof of service can receive a free 10-inch personal pizza or specialty sub and soft drink. | Details

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a select menu. | Details

Houlihan’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a select menu. | Details

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Red, White and Blue pancakes meal on Friday, Nov. 10. | Details

Krispy Kreme

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free small coffee and doughnut. | Details

Little Caesars

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Details

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a special menu between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with proof of military service. | Details

LongHorn Steakhouse

Veterans will receive a free dessert or appetizer plus 10 percent off the bill. | Details

Olga’s Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free The Original Olga sandwich. | Details

Olive Garden

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free entree from a special menu. | Details

On The Border

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 combo meal with rice and black beans. | Details

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola beverage. From Nov. 12-16, military members can get 20 percent off their bill.| Details

Red Lobster

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu. | Details

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and fries. | Details

Starbucks

Veterans and active-duty military personnel and their spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. | Details

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a select menu and a non-alcoholic drink. | Details

TGI Fridays

Veterans and active military personnel can receive a free lunch (up to $12 value) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Details

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

