3 found dead in Kzoo, possible double-murder-suicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people, including a child, were found dead Thursday morning in a possible double-murder-suicide, police say.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Emerson Street near Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived on scene a short time ago. It’s unknown at this time what led up to the incident.

This a breaking news story and 24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at Noon for a live report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

