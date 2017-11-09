Arctic air arrives in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan, get ready to layer up: temperatures will begin tumbling Thursday.

Fewer daylight hours and building snow has led to progressively colder conditions across Canada. Now a chunk of that cold is expected to break loose and filter into the Great Lakes late Thursday through Saturday.

Much of Canada and nearly 26% of U.S. covered with snow European model showing extent of Arctic air at 7pm Thursday

Thursday’s temperatures will peak around noon, reaching the high 30s and low 40s before a mass of arctic air begins its invasion across West Michigan.

Early Thursday afternoon, rain showers will change over to snow, but West and Southwest Michigan will only see a trace amount to about an inch of snow.

With winds picking up Thursday afternoon, waves are expected to build to about 6 feet to 9 feet.

The bigger story in West Michigan will be the falling temperatures, with a strong northwest wind that will ultimately lead to the coldest air of the fall season.

The north-northeast wind will make it feel even colder, with a wind chill of about 33 degrees around noon Thursday down to 17 degrees by 6 p.m. Thursday The wind chill should bottom out at about 11 degrees around 7 a.m. Friday.

A relatively warm fall has led to warmer than average water temperatures that are still in the 50s throughout most of Lake Michigan. The larger the difference between the water temperature and the air crossing the lake, the better the chance of lake-effect snow.

The arrival of arctic air will ignite lake-effect snow throughout the Great Lakes, but it will be rather limited across southwest Michigan. Given the direction of the wind, much of the snow should stay over Lake Michigan eventually shifting toward the Chicago area.

Lake effect snow showers will be heaviest across Northern Michigan Lake effect snow band will quickly shift east over Lake Michigan by daybreak

Temperatures should bounce back to close to 50 degrees heading into next week. But the final week of November is hinting to pretty cold temperatures that could carry over into December.

