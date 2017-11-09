Body found near Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An adult body was found Thursday afternoon near Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids, police said.

It was discovered by the creek near The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center by 28th Street, police said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident and sending the body for an autopsy. The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body or how it got there are not clear at this time.

GRPD said there is no indication that the body has any connection to the Ana Marie Carrillo case.

This is a developing situation.

