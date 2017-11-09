Catch a movie? The symphony? Why not both!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Trying to decide between a night at the movies or a night at the symphony? This weekend you can experience both as the Grand Rapids Symphony presents “An American in Paris” Live with Orchestra! Here to tell us all about it is Associate Conductor, John Varineau.

“La La Land” in 2016 was a huge hit at the box office. The film was heavily inspired by the 1951 film “An American in Paris,” starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron.” The Grand Rapids Symphony will air the entire Oscar-winning film while performing songs by George and Ida Gershwin as well as George Gershwin’s ballet, “An American in Paris,” which is the climax of the film. “An American in Paris” won six Academy Awards including the Oscar for Best Picture. The musical score includes such songs as “Embraceable You,” “Our Love is Here to Stay,” “I Got Rhythm” and more.

Grand Rapids Symphony presents “An American in Paris”

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 3 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall

303 Monroe Ave. NW

Tickets start at $18 adults, $5 children.

Call GRS at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4

Go online to GRSymphony.org

