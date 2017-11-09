Fresh turkeys and unique recipes for Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) It’s Thursday today and two weeks from today, is Thanksgiving. The holiday is really creeping up on us! Planning the menu for a special dinner, is part of the fun. With Thanksgiving, we definitely have traditional favorites, but sometimes we need to make adjustments for people who can’t have gluten, or don’t eat meat. But that doesn’t have to be difficult — you can find everything you need in one place, Harvest Health Foods.

Watch the video above to find out about their holiday meal options as well as some great recipes.

The deadline to place your order for a fresh, local turkey is this Saturday at 8pm. You can do that online, or in one of the stores.

Harvest Health is also holding two really interesting seminars coming up one is called, “Solving the Metabolism Mystery”, it’s November 16th, at 6:30pm at the Hudsonville store, it deals with digestion, weight gain, and lack of energy.

The other class is called “The New Power Couple – Turmeric and Black Seed”. There are some exciting studies showing the synergistic positive impact of these herbs. That seminar is Tuesday, December 5th at the Cascade store. The classes are free, but they ask that you RSVP if you’d like to attend.

Harvest Health Foods locations:

1944 Eastern Avenue – Grand Rapids

6807 Cascade Road – Grand Rapids

4150 32nd Avenue – Hudsonville

