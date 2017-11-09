Get ready to be wined and dined

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) One of the best parts of the 10th Annual Wine, Beer and Food Festival is the Pairings. Grand Rapids’ finest restaurants will prepare, present and serve exceptional multi-course meals with considered wine, beer, cider or cocktails. Chefs will share their knowledge and insights about their selections in an elegant, yet relaxed, sit down atmosphere.

Reservations for Pairings are made in advance online or at the Festival on a first-come, first served basis. Each Pairing has limited seating, so reserve your space early. Find out more here.

The eightWest team got a chance to see what the pairings are all about at Rockwell Republic. We got to try dishes like big eye tuna nigri with truffled shishito pepper, yuzu black tobiko with rosemary gel served with a champagne cocktail. There was also the jellyfish cucumber salad with wafu and a poached egg. Rockwell Republic is one of many restaurants taking part and it’s a great way to explore new foods and drinks.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

