Hoekstra confirmed as Netherlands ambassador

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Congressman Pete Hoekstra has been confirmed at the United States’ new ambassador to the Netherlands.

The Senate confirmed Hoekstra’s nomination Thursday, he tweeted. He was nominated for the job in July.

On Twitter, Hoekstra thanked U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as the Michigan’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Reps. Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton, for their support.

Congrats to my friend @petehoekstra! You will do an outstanding job representing our country! https://t.co/S6o0cnc9UG — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) November 10, 2017

Hoekstra was born in the Netherlands and came to West Michigan when he was 3. He now lives in Holland, Michigan, with his family.

A Republican, he served in Congress between 1993 and 2011, chairing the House Committee on Intelligence from 2004 to 2007. He also worked at Herman Miller for 15 years.

Rep. Huizenga, R-Zeeland, released this statement following Hoekstra’s confirmation:

“Congratulations to my friend and mentor Pete Hoekstra on being confirmed to serve as Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. West Michigan and our nation will be well represented with Ambassador Hoekstra working to strengthen the historic economic and cultural ties between the United States and the Netherlands.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

