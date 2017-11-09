Honor all who served this Veterans Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 98 years we’ve remember those who served our country on November 11th. It was first called Armistice Day and now it’s Veterans Day.

There’s lots of ways for you to get involved, honor and support our living and past veterans.

Team RWB (Team Red White & Blue) is an organization that helps provide support to veterans who struggle with anxiety, depression, guilt, and PTSD.

Their program also helps make vets transition from the life of a soldier to civilian. Their mission is to provide services that enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them with their communities through physical and social activities.

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County has a Veteran’s Build Program that helps vets and their families team up with volunteers from the community to build their new home.

It’s easy to get involved. You can become a volunteer and help build or repair the homes. You can also donate financially in honor or in memory of a veteran.

Honor Guards exists to attend and pay proper tribute to a fallen veteran. However, these groups are volunteers and they lack the appropriate funding to give the farewell other vets deserve.

Unfortunately, military funerals are not funded by the military. That’s why the community needs to step in and help support these Honor Guard volunteers and our veterans. Support local Honor Guards by donating to Operation Honor Guard.

Huntington Bank is proud to support our veterans this Veterans Day and has been raising awareness of Veterans issues all year. Find out more about Huntington Bank and their work in the community.

