GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) The biggest night for country music showcased glitz, glam, and top-notch performances. We sent our eightWest co-host, Jordan Carson, to the 51st annual CMA Awards, giving our West Michigan viewers a behind the scenes look like never before.

This gave our West Michigan viewers a behind the scenes look at all things CMAs. From wrangling stars to top-notch performances, it was a day stacked with laughter and excitement.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit