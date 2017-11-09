Man charged with murdering Wyoming mom expected in court

The preliminary hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Watch it live here on woodtv.com.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge Thursday is expected to hear more evidence against a man charged with murdering a missing Wyoming mother of three.

Andrew Hudson, 39, is charged with open murder in the death of 35-year-old Ana Carrillo. She has been missing since Sept. 3.

Investigators believe Hudson lured Carrillo to his home under the pretense of picking up their children, even though they were not there.

Wednesday, the Wyoming District Court judge heard testimony from Andrew Hudson’s brother, Jamie Hudson.

He told the court that during a Sept. 7 family meeting, he asked Andrew Hudson if there was anything the family needed to know.

“He made some statement along the lines of: ‘If they find the body, I’m f***ed,’” Jamie Hudson said.

Jamie Hudson’s wife testified several family members heard Andrew Hudson make the statement. She said everyone “kind of sighed and (was) kind of shocked,” but there was no immediate reaction.

Jessica Hudson also testified that the suspect’s mother, Nancy DeCamp, admitted to her that Andrew Hudson didn’t have Carrillo’s kids when she went to his home.

A crime scene technician Todd Masula testified investigators found 16 stains in the basement of Andrew Hudson’s home that tests showed were blood, as well as blood in the kitchen sink and on towels in the dryer.

The technician said there was evidence that someone had tried to clean some of the blood spatter on the cabinets and at the bottom of the stairs.

Masula testified that clothing debris including buttons, clasps, zippers and the underwire from a bra were found in a burn barrel on a concrete patio in Hudson’s backyard. Some of those clothing items bore an Aeropostale logo, Masula said.

The preliminary hearing was delayed for hours as Hudson’s defense team met with prosecutors for plea negotiations, a source told 24 Hour News 8.

Shortly after the adjournment, police began searching the Johnson Park area for Ana Carrillo. Andrew Hudson was brought to the scene, a source confirmed.

Thursday, that search transitioned to the Millennium Park area.

November 2017 search for Ana Carrillo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Authorities gather at Maynard Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive SW in Walker to search for Ana Carrillo's body. (Nov. 9, 2017) Authorities gather at Maynard Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive SW in Walker to search for Ana Carrillo's body. (Nov. 9, 2017) Authorities gather at Maynard Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive SW in Walker to search for Ana Carrillo's body. (Nov. 9, 2017) Vehicles line Riverbend Drive SW at Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker during the search for Ana Carrillo's body. (Nov. 9, 2017) Vehicles line Riverbend Drive SW at Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker during the search for Ana Carrillo's body. (Nov. 9, 2017) Police search near Johnson Park in Walker in connection to the disappearance of Ana Carrillo. (Nov. 8, 2017) Police area near Maynard Avenue and Veteran Memorial SW Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Police area near Maynard Avenue and Veteran Memorial SW Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

