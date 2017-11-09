More MDOT plow trucks adding green lights

Related Coverage MDOT, Kent County road crews switching to green hazard lights

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The southwest region of the Michigan Department of Transportation is making a change to improve safety in winter weather.

The southwest region, which covers Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties, will be adding green beacons to plow trucks.

In a release, MDOT Southwest Region said 71 of the region’s 83 trucks have green and amber beacons.

The Kent County Road Commission installed green lights to its trucks last year following a testing period comparing the green lights to traditional ones.

Jerry Byrne, deputy managing director of operations for the Kent County road commission, said drivers were pretty much ignoring the crew’s amber caution lights. Byrne said amber lights are used by so many different entities that motorists become numb to them and weren’t slowing down for plow trucks.

The public can track MDOT plow trucks on its website by selecting the snowplows layer on the map legend.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

