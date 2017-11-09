Public infrastructure meeting to address PFAS levels

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents will be able to share their concerns over contaminated wells during a meeting with Plainfield Township officials Thursday.

The Plainfield Township Infrastructure Committee meeting will be held at 8 a.m. at the township hall, located at 6161 Belmont Avenue NE.

Officials will discuss the levels of contaminates found in wells near a former Wolverine Worldwide dump site. The contaminate that is of concern is PFAS, a likely carcinogen that also has been linked to other health problems.

During the meeting, officials will give an update on a timeline for treating the water.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

