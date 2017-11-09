Raise a glass and toast 10 years of a unique culinary experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) It’s almost time for the 10th Annual Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival. It’s a culinary event like no other in West Michigan, drawing more than 18,000 people, from the novice looking for an introduction to the world of epicurean culture to the connoisseur who appreciates the finest things in life.

What you need to know:

November 16-18

DeVos Place

Must be 21 to enter

Onsite Box Office Admission Tickets

Single Day admission ticket: Thursday– $15 | Friday – $20 | Saturday – $20

3-DAY PASS: $40

The 3-Day Pass allows admission each day of the Festival and is intended for those who want to get the most out of their tasting experience. Box Office sales of the 3-Day Pass ends Thursday, November 16 at 9pm.

Online Admission Tickets

Single Day admission ticket: $15

3-Day Pass: $40

The 3-Day Pass allows admission each day of the Festival and is intended for those who want to get the most out of their tasting experience. Advanced online sales of the 3-Day Pass ends Thursday, November 16. Single day admission tickets are valid for a one-time use Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Online sales of the Single Day Admission Tickets ends Thursday, November 16 at 5pm. Ticketmaster fees apply.

Sampling Tickets – $0.50 per ticket

Sold on-site at the Festival. All food and beverage samples require varied amounts of sampling tickets of 50-cent denominations.

10 Gems of the 10th Annual Grand Rapids Wine Beer and Food Festival

The Vineyard, in the original Ballroom. Filled with over 150 booths of wine from around the world, numbering close to 1500 labels. Featured in the center is the Elite Collection, home of the most exceptional wines at the Festival with a minimum 10 ticket sampling fees. Beer City Station, 40,000-square-feet of the Convention Hall. Featuring over 300 craft brews, imports and domestic beers as well as some of your favorites from around Michigan. New production taps and hard to find releases are also offered throughout the weekend. The new Hemingway Hall, along the river in the Secchia Lobby. Showcasing many new and old favorite distilled products as well as mixers, garnishes and condiments. This hall is anchored by the mixology workshop areas, with exceptional sampling opportunities. RendezBrew in the Grand Gallery. A natural gathering area for friends at the Festival. Coffees, teas, cordials and desserts are perfect to begin your visit or for later in your visit as your group again congregates. Cider Row, on the east wall inside Beer City Station. About 100 labels of hard cider and perry are among the fasted growing sector of the craft beverage industry. Small Plate Restaurant specialties creates the Ultimate Dining Experience. At a single restaurant you must settle for a single entrée. At the Festival, you can sample from over 15 of the area’s best restaurants: from sushi to pulled pork, Indian cuisine to fresh Mexican, clam chowder to prime sliders, all day breakfast and many others sure to become new favorites. Pairings have become exceptionally popular. This year, a record number 9 restaurants will present multi- course meals paired perfectly with wines, beers and spirits. These presentations are moderated by the chef and beverage specialist as they are served. Each seating is limited to 20 people and they book up early, so make your reservations online in advance. The Meijer Food Stage is the perfect place to take in a pre-holiday food preparation seminar by noted chefs and culinarians. Check the lineup on line to plan to attend presentations such as: “Tipsy Turkey and Drunken Gravy” or “Cooking with wood and smoke,” among many others. Complimentary Wine and Beer Seminars are offered each day of the Festival in the meeting rooms off the Grand Gallery. Instructions for beginning wine and beer tastings are available, as well as comparisons of varietals and styles from around the world. There are three Live Music performance locations: The Vineyard, Beer City Station and the RendezBrew in the Grand Gallery. Local groups set the tone for the Festival and it all comes alive.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

