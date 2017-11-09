Reeths-Puffer schools in soft lockdown

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Reeths-Puffer School District is in a soft lockdown Thursday morning while police attempt to locate a chase suspect in the area.

Superintendent Steve Edwards said a high speed chase took place around a mile away from the school, and the vehicle the suspects were in was ditched near Reeths-Puffer High School.

Edwards said three suspects fled on foot and two have been apprehended, but the schools will remain on lockdown while officers locate the other suspect.

Students are not permitted to leave or enter the building while the lockdown is in effect.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

