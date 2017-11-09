Search to resume for Ana Carrillo Thursday





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The search will resume for the body of missing mother Ana Marie Carrillo Thursday morning.

Wyoming police were seen blocking Maynard Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive near Millennium Park early Thursday morning. This is near the area where authorities were searching Wednesday.

Carrillo has been missing since Sept. 3. Investigators believe her ex-boyfriend Andrew Hudson lured her to his home under the pretense of picking up her children, even though they were not there. Investigators have not said how they believe Carrillo died; her body hasn’t been found.

Wednesday, police searched the Johnson Park area in connection to the case. Cruisers were parked along the road, a police boat was in the water and a Michigan State Police K-9 was called in.

A source told 24 Hour News 8 that Hudson was also at that scene to help the search after his preliminary hearing was adjourned earlier in the morning. It was adjourned after his defense team met with prosecutors for plea negotiations.

Officers searched the area for several hours Wednesday, but didn’t find a body nor any significant evidence, police said.

