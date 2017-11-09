Steve Bannon in Michigan: ‘You can’t fake Trump agenda’

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon says Republican candidates can’t “fake” Trump’s agenda, adding that it’s a “winning one” despite Democrats’ fresh election victories.

Bannon spoke Wednesday night at a GOP “unity” dinner in Macomb County, Michigan, on the one-year anniversary of Trump’s presidential victory.

He says Republican Ed Gillespie’s loss in Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial race shows “you have to go all in” on Trump’s agenda, but he also downplayed the defeat, calling Virginia a “blue state.”

Bannon says Trump has had victories and defeats in his 10 months in office. He blames most of the losses on “establishment” Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Suburban Detroit’s Macomb County is where working-class voters helped Trump become the first GOP nominee to win Michigan in 28 years.

